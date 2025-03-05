© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Children and Family
The Jefferson Exchange

Oregon bill will require all schools to offer free meals to all students

Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published March 5, 2025 at 12:25 PM PST
Kindergarteners at Durham Elementary School in Tigard eat a free lunch on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. Oregon lawmakers plan a proposal to make school meals free for all.
Ben Botkin
/
Oregon Capital Chronicle
Kindergarteners at Durham Elementary School in Tigard eat a free lunch on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. Oregon lawmakers plan a proposal to make school meals free for all.

A coalition of activists and organizations, adults and students, are lobbying Salem to pass HB3435, a bill inspired by the School Meals For All campaign.

David Wieland is a policy advocate at Partners for a Hunger Free Oregon. He joins the Exchange to discuss the problem of hungry students across Oregon, and potential policy solutions.

HB3435, if passed, would declare a state of emergency and require all schools in Oregon to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students regardless of income.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange.
