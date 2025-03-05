Oregon bill will require all schools to offer free meals to all students

A coalition of activists and organizations, adults and students, are lobbying Salem to pass HB3435, a bill inspired by the School Meals For All campaign.

David Wieland is a policy advocate at Partners for a Hunger Free Oregon. He joins the Exchange to discuss the problem of hungry students across Oregon, and potential policy solutions.

HB3435, if passed, would declare a state of emergency and require all schools in Oregon to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students regardless of income.