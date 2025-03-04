Infectious diseases are on the rise; what can we do?

Dr Paul Cieslak, head of infectious diseases and vaccinations at the Oregon Health Authority, joins the Exchange to discuss the recent surge of infectious diseases, and what we can do to protect ourselves and our families.

Paul Cieslak recent research papers:

Avian Influenza A(H5) Subtype in Wastewater, Oregon

No Abstract - Feb 2025

Correlation between Viral Wastewater Concentration and Respiratory Tests, Oregon

Abstract - Oct 2024: We evaluated the association between wastewater concentration and weekly percent positivity of patient testing for SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus in Oregon, USA. We found strong, positive correlations for SARS-CoV-2, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.

Dr. Paul Cieslak: About the flu vaccine - 39 secs