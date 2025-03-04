© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Infectious diseases are on the rise; what can we do?

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published March 4, 2025 at 10:47 AM PST
FILE - This electron microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) virions, colorized blue, and anti-RSV F protein/gold antibodies, colorized yellow, shedding from the surface of human lung cells.

Dr Paul Cieslak, head of infectious diseases and vaccinations at the Oregon Health Authority, joins the Exchange to discuss the recent surge of infectious diseases, and what we can do to protect ourselves and our families.

Paul Cieslak recent research papers:

Avian Influenza A(H5) Subtype in Wastewater, Oregon
No Abstract - Feb 2025

Correlation between Viral Wastewater Concentration and Respiratory Tests, Oregon
Abstract - Oct 2024: We evaluated the association between wastewater concentration and weekly percent positivity of patient testing for SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus in Oregon, USA. We found strong, positive correlations for SARS-CoV-2, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.

Dr. Paul Cieslak: About the flu vaccine - 39 secs

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
