© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health and Medicine
The Jefferson Exchange

How to stop women from dying from a preventable disease

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published March 3, 2025 at 10:03 AM PST
Linda Eckert

Cervical cancer kills almost 350,000 women each year. "More than 90%" of those deaths were preventable, writes Dr. Linda Eckert, author of "Enough: Because We Can Stop Cervical Cancer."

Dr. Linda Eckert joins to the Exchange to talk about solutions to various challenges in the healthcare industry that have resulted in inequities and preventable deaths. Eckert is a leading expert in cervical cancer prevention. Her book weaves her personal voice in with other women who are strong advocates for change. The reader is guided on a journey through the world of cervical cancer with evidence-based information, personal stories, and actionable outcomes.

ABOUT:
Dr. Linda Eckert is a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology with an Infectious Disease Fellowship at the University of Washington. She is an internationally recognized expert in immunizations and cervical cancer prevention. Dr. Eckert has worked at Seattle's Harborview Hospital for more than 30 years.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay