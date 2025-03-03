How to stop women from dying from a preventable disease

Cervical cancer kills almost 350,000 women each year. "More than 90%" of those deaths were preventable, writes Dr. Linda Eckert, author of "Enough: Because We Can Stop Cervical Cancer."

Dr. Linda Eckert joins to the Exchange to talk about solutions to various challenges in the healthcare industry that have resulted in inequities and preventable deaths. Eckert is a leading expert in cervical cancer prevention. Her book weaves her personal voice in with other women who are strong advocates for change. The reader is guided on a journey through the world of cervical cancer with evidence-based information, personal stories, and actionable outcomes.

ABOUT:

Dr. Linda Eckert is a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology with an Infectious Disease Fellowship at the University of Washington. She is an internationally recognized expert in immunizations and cervical cancer prevention. Dr. Eckert has worked at Seattle's Harborview Hospital for more than 30 years.