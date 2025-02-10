© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
History
The Jefferson Exchange

High Desert Museum exhibit features Japanese photographer of Native Americans

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published February 10, 2025 at 10:01 AM PST
Chilliwist Jim (Second Avenue, Okanogan, WA) c.1903-1913
Frank Sakae Matsura (1873-1913) | Digital image courtesy of Dean Davis Photography
/
Okanogan County Historical Society and High Desert Museum
Chilliwist Jim (Second Avenue, Okanogan, WA) c.1903-1913

Washington State University Associate Professor Michael Holloman (Colville Confederated Tribes) joins the Exchange. He curated the original exhibit about Frank S. Matsura at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture in Spokane, Wash.

Matsura was a Japanese immigrant who lived among and photographed Native Americans. Professor Holloman also helped the High Desert Museum’s with the creation of its exhibition.

Professor Holloman will soon publish a book about Matsura’s life with PA Press/Chronicle Books. Professor Holloman calls Matsura a fascinating figure who made choices that raise more questions than answers—including why he left Japan, briefly settled in Seattle, where there was a significant-size Japanese immigrant community, and then left again to make a home east of the Cascade mountains in the rural Okanagan region of the Columbia River Plateau.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
