High Desert Museum exhibit features Japanese photographer of Native Americans

Washington State University Associate Professor Michael Holloman (Colville Confederated Tribes) joins the Exchange. He curated the original exhibit about Frank S. Matsura at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture in Spokane, Wash.

Matsura was a Japanese immigrant who lived among and photographed Native Americans. Professor Holloman also helped the High Desert Museum’s with the creation of its exhibition.

Professor Holloman will soon publish a book about Matsura’s life with PA Press/Chronicle Books. Professor Holloman calls Matsura a fascinating figure who made choices that raise more questions than answers—including why he left Japan, briefly settled in Seattle, where there was a significant-size Japanese immigrant community, and then left again to make a home east of the Cascade mountains in the rural Okanagan region of the Columbia River Plateau.