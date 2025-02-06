Foreign guest workers, immigration crackdown, reprieve for homeless in Grants Pass

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week. Top stories include:

Non-logging forestry work, like planting trees or fuels reduction, is big business in Oregon. But if you’re picturing those doing this work as classic lumberjacks — plaid shirts, big beards, white guys — think again. Foreign guest workers make up much of this labor. And Jackson County is a national center for the industry.

The Trump administration’s planned undocumented immigration crackdown has spread anxiety in some immigrant communities. We asked Southwestern Oregon sheriffs if their policies on immigration enforcement have changed.

Homeless people in Grants Pass can’t be cited, arrested or prosecuted for camping during the next two weeks. A Josephine County judge issued a temporary restraining order on Monday in a lawsuit against the city over its treatment of homeless people.

Local service providers in Northwestern California worry that the Trump administration’s goals to cut federal spending could have major impacts on countless services in rural communities.