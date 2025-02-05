© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9 AM | Seniors citizens and sustainability at SOU

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published February 5, 2025 at 11:20 AM PST
Southern Oregon University is incorporating innovative cost-saving models of sustainable campus operations and integrating senior living on campus with youthful student energy that could be an additional revenue stream for the university.

Joining the Exchange to shed more light on the campus plans for sustainability and senior living are two in-studio guests: SOU President Rick Bailey and Becs Walker, Director of Sustainability at SOU.

SOU expects to be the first public university in the nation to produce all of its daytime campus electricity, with a $1.56 million contract signed this month to install new solar arrays and a battery storage facility. Construction is set to begin this winter.

SOU has also initiated the process of identifying a private-sector partner for construction and operations of a senior living center on a 4.3-acre parcel where a defunct dormitory complex is currently being demolished.

An invitation for developers and operators of retirement facilities to submit proposals was issued last week. All bids are due by April 18. Finalist interviews are scheduled for the last week of May. The project is expected to be completed as soon as fall of 2027.

