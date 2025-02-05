© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9:40 | Teens will soon be the judge and jury in Del Norte's Teen Court

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published February 5, 2025 at 11:10 AM PST
Teens participating in the Sarasota, Florida Teen Court program hold signs.
Gulf Coast Community Foundation
Teens participating in the Sarasota, Florida Teen Court program hold signs.

Del Norte County is adding a new wing to its juvenile justice system that will offer first-time nonviolent offenders a chance to be held accountable by a true jury of their peers. The program will enable youth to serve as prosecutor, defense attorney, even the judge.

Joining the Exchange to offer more insight are two guests: Paul Dillard is the Chairman of the Juvenile Justice Commission in Del Norte County; and Denise Doyle-Schnacker is the Teen Court Coordinator.

There are more than 1,500 teen court programs nationwide. According to a news release, this diversion program is for first-time nonviolent youth who are charged with a misdemeanor. It’s voluntary on the part of both the offender and the court, Dillard said.

In addition to serving as the prosecuting and defending attorneys, along with the jury, youth will decide what actions the offender may have to take to make amends for their infraction. It could be writing a letter to the victim or, if they’re in trouble for graffiti, the offender may need to clean it up.

If a judge gives an offender the option of going through the teen court process and they decline, they’ll still have to go through the normal adjudication process.

