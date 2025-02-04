Wed 9:09 | The scars of colonialism in the archaeological record of the PNW
Between the 17th century and today, the Pacific Northwest underwent dramatic transformation with the arrival of European colonizers.
Chelsea Rose visits with Douglas Wilson, an archaeologist with the National Park Service and adjunct associate professor of anthropology at Portland State University. He recently published "The Historical Archaeology of the Pacific Northwest," detailing the way that historical archaeology illuminates and links the past and present-day of the Pacific Northwest region.