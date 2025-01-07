© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR News
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9 AM | Phantom operators use AI to exploit local media landscape in Oregon

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published January 7, 2025 at 12:32 PM PST
The Ashland Daily Tidings permanently closed in 2023. But a digital imposter has been generated by phantom operators using AI technology to deceive local residents.
Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB
Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) reporter Ryan Haas joins the Exchange to discuss his OPB report, "AI slop is already invading Oregon's local journalism."

We discuss the problem of phantom operators leveraging artificial intelligence (Ai) to exploit local media deserts while coopting on the work of existing local media.

The work of JPR reporter Justin Higginbottom was directly impacted by the Ai invasion. He also joins the JX to describe the experience.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
