Weds 9 AM | Phantom operators use AI to exploit local media landscape in Oregon

Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) reporter Ryan Haas joins the Exchange to discuss his OPB report, "AI slop is already invading Oregon's local journalism."

We discuss the problem of phantom operators leveraging artificial intelligence (Ai) to exploit local media deserts while coopting on the work of existing local media.

The work of JPR reporter Justin Higginbottom was directly impacted by the Ai invasion. He also joins the JX to describe the experience.