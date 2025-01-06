© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
The Jefferson Exchange

OHSU expands its drug addiction training across the state by nearly 65 percent

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published January 6, 2025 at 2:28 PM PST
Oregon Health & Science Institute map of drug addiction training participation across the state of Oregon.
OHSU
Oregon Health & Science Institute map of drug addiction training participation across the state of Oregon.

The number of Oregonians dying of drug overdoses nearly tripled over the past five years. To equip professionals in the field who engage with drug users, Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) has significantly expanded the reach of its addiction training program among health care professionals and law enforcement.

The program is a partnership between the Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes (ECHO) Network and OHSU addiction medicine specialists. The model started in 2003 in New Mexico as a way of extending specialized medical training to health care professionals in rural areas. Notably, with Oregon recriminalizing possession of small amounts of illicit drugs this year, law enforcement officers and leaders participated in training related to substance use disorder.

Dr. Dan Hoover is Director of the Addiction Medicine ECHO Program and an assistant professor in the OHSU School of Medicine. Dr. Hoover joins the Exchange to discuss growing interest in the training program, especially among law enforcement agencies in counties that have agreed to provide a chance for people found in possession of illicit drugs to “deflect” from the criminal justice system into treatment.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
