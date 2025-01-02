Deterring wolves; nurses to strike; new state laws; homelessness report

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week. Top stories include:

Wolves roaming Oregon in search of a meal may soon hear something alarming in the night air: a scene of marital strife from the 2019 film Marriage Story. Or, possibly, the predators might hear crunchy riffs from Australian rock band AC/DC.

On Monday, nearly 5,000 Providence nurses, physicians, midwives and other health care workers at eight hospitals and six clinics across Oregon, including in Medford, gave notice of their intent to strike on Jan. 10.

As Oregonians ring in 2025, nearly two dozen bills passed by lawmakers early last year will quietly take effect. From stricter penalties for drug use on transit, to an easier path to fixing your broken device, to nabbing drivers who don’t yield to school buses, these new statutes cover a lot of ground.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently released its annual report assessing homelessness across the country. California and Oregon continue to have large numbers of people without permanent housing.

