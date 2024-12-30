Post-election insights from the most quoted political analyst in Oregon

The 2024 election outcomes produced new political paradigms. The Exchange talks with Dr. Jim Moore to learn more.

Dr. Moore is a professor at Pacific University and Director of Political Outreach at the Tom McCall Center for Civic Engagement. He earned his doctorate in political science at Northwestern University in 1995 and has been one of the most quoted political analysts in Oregon in the 21st century.

He plans to retire this year. Before he rides off into the sunset, we ask for his insights about the post-election political landscape of Oregon and the nation.