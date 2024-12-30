© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Post-election insights from the most quoted political analyst in Oregon

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published December 31, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST
KATU

The 2024 election outcomes produced new political paradigms. The Exchange talks with Dr. Jim Moore to learn more.

Dr. Moore is a professor at Pacific University and Director of Political Outreach at the Tom McCall Center for Civic Engagement. He earned his doctorate in political science at Northwestern University in 1995 and has been one of the most quoted political analysts in Oregon in the 21st century.

He plans to retire this year. Before he rides off into the sunset, we ask for his insights about the post-election political landscape of Oregon and the nation.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange AppfeedElections
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay