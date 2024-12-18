ALICE is endemic in Jackson County; The Ashland Community Food Bank is a local resource

According to the United Way of Jackson County data, nearly half of working households in Ashland (44%) are considered Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed (ALICE). More than half of working households in Talent are considered ALICE residences (54%).

Ashland Community Food Bank is one of the places people turn to for food when ends don't meet each month. When the last Consumer Price Index of 2024 was published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, it showed that food prices had continued to rise another 0.5%. For ALICE households that's bad news going into the new year.

Joining the Exchange with good news for families in need of healthy food, is Amey Broeker, Executive Director of the Ashland Community Food Bank, which has served this region for more than 50 years.

For more information on accessing food click here, or providing support for the Ashland Community Food Bank, click here.

Useful links from The Ashland Community Food Bank:

Ashland Community Food Bank Website

If you live in Ashland or Talent and need food, we're here to help. We're open 9:30-12:30 M-F, and on the 3rd Saturday of each month. All we require is ID and proof of residency. All are welcome and served with dignity. Visit our website to learn more.

Volunteers joyfully support our operations with 12,000 hours of support annually. If you are interested in joining this group of big-hearted and generous spirited, we'd love to have you! Click here to learn more about volunteer opportunities.

We are 100% locally funded through private donations and local grantors. We are not a government funded organization. If you would like to support feeding our community, please take this link to donate.

Ashland Food Project

Sister organization who provides shelf stable foods to ACFB. 6x year per year food is collected directly from donors' homes by their neighborhood coordinator and brought to ACFB for distribution to those in need. If you would like to get involved, please reach out to the Ashland Food Project.

