Weds 9 AM | What is school-based mental health; why does it matter?

On any given school day, students may be dealing with an onslaught of academic responsibilities, social and family issues and internal anxieties that are not visibly evident. The mental health of students rose to national attention during the Covid pandemic, and now schools are paying closer attention and providing on-site professional assistance for students in need.

On today's Exchange we learn more about the importance of school-based mental health professionals.

Fran Pearson joins the Exchange. She is the School-Based Mental Health Program & Policy Coordinator for the behavioral Health Division of the Oregon health Authority.

Also joining the conversation is Jana DuBose, a licensed clinical social worker and therapist at Klamath High School.

We'll learn about the benefit of access to school-based mental health in Oregon's rural schools.