© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health and Medicine
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9 AM | What is school-based mental health; why does it matter?

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published December 17, 2024 at 12:29 PM PST
School-based mental health professional converses with a student.
Education Commission of the States
School-based mental health professional converses with a student.

On any given school day, students may be dealing with an onslaught of academic responsibilities, social and family issues and internal anxieties that are not visibly evident. The mental health of students rose to national attention during the Covid pandemic, and now schools are paying closer attention and providing on-site professional assistance for students in need.

On today's Exchange we learn more about the importance of school-based mental health professionals.

Fran Pearson joins the Exchange. She is the School-Based Mental Health Program & Policy Coordinator for the behavioral Health Division of the Oregon health Authority.

Also joining the conversation is Jana DuBose, a licensed clinical social worker and therapist at Klamath High School.

We'll learn about the benefit of access to school-based mental health in Oregon's rural schools.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay