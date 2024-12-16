© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tues 9 AM | Why are food prices high ... and what can be done to lower costs?

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published December 16, 2024 at 12:34 PM PST
Chris Jagger is owner of Blue Fox Farm, where he grows six acres of vegetables in the Applegate Valley of southern Oregon using succession planting, greenhouses for season extension, and a comprehensive soil fertility program that includes cover cropping, green manures and crop rotation.
Shawn Linehan Photography
One of the lingering messages from this past election that resonated with much of the electorate was concern over high food prices. Voters asked: Why are food prices high, and what can be done to lower them?

But the average American lacks a working knowledge of the food production system and the costs involved from growing food, to packaging and distribution to grocery stores where consumers experience the cost.

On this Exchange, we talk to Alison Sexauer, Executive Director of the Rogue valley Food System Network, and Chris Jagger, an organic farmer and owner of Blue Fox Farm in southern Oregon, an organic vegetable farm in the Applegate Valley. He is also the owner of Blue Fox Agricultural Services, a full-service agricultural supply and consultation company focusing on ecological solutions for the modern farmer

We'll learn more about how food is grown in the Rogue Valley and the costs involved in the supply chain that influences the price at the store. We'll also discuss the volume of food production, the economics of scale, and how and why herbicides are used ... or not. We'll dive deep into the weeds with our guests.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
