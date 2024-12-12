Fri 9 AM | High school library loses two books; Feds look into Shasta County election; California grey wolf packs are growing

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they're working on this week. Top stories include:

After reading and discussing the books, a review committee voted to remove two from the Grants Pass High School Library: "All Boys Aren’t Blue" by George M. Johnson and "Flamer" by Mark Curato. The first title is a memoir focusing on the author’s Black, queer identity. The second title is a memoir about the author’s sexual assault.

City of Yreka now has the power to clear homeless encampments, and passed an ordinance to do so. But authorities are waiting for the county’s first adult homeless shelter to open before they enforce the new law.

Shasta County supervisors want the U.S. Justice Department to look into two election system contractors the county uses: Runbeck for printing ballots, and Hart InterCivic for voting equipment.

Wolves have been migrating in from the northern Rockies after they were hunted to extinction in the state in the early 20th century. There's now a growing number of grey wolf packs in California.