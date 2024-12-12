Fri 9:25 AM | Erika Bishop of the Pot Rack talks transitions, food, friends and community

Host will Smith speaks with Erika Bishop owner of Jacksonville's iconic Pot Rack Kitchen Emporium.

Erika talks about her journey from New York and the Food Network to Jacksonville, Oregon, after the tragic, life changing events of 9/11. She describes the sense of community she found in the small town, her love of food, the acquisition of the Pot Rack from its original owners, her lending cookbook library, her food column and more.

Erika Bishop Fresh Cranberry Orange Drop Cookies

In the spirit of the season Erika shared a photo of her Fresh Cranberry Orange Drop Cookies and this link to the recipe. Enjoy!