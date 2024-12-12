© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Food and Agriculture
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 AM | Erika Bishop of the Pot Rack talks transitions, food, friends and community

By William Smith,
Natalie Golay
Published December 12, 2024 at 11:31 AM PST

Host will Smith speaks with Erika Bishop owner of Jacksonville's iconic Pot Rack Kitchen Emporium.

Erika talks about her journey from New York and the Food Network to Jacksonville, Oregon, after the tragic, life changing events of 9/11. She describes the sense of community she found in the small town, her love of food, the acquisition of the Pot Rack from its original owners, her lending cookbook library, her food column and more.

Picture of Fresh Cranberry Orange Drop Cookies from Erika Bishop of The Pot Rack Kitchen Emporium
Erika Bishop
Fresh Cranberry Orange Drop Cookies

In the spirit of the season Erika shared a photo of her Fresh Cranberry Orange Drop Cookies and this link to the recipe. Enjoy!

Stay Connected
William Smith
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
