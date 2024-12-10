© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Children and Family
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9:40 | New awareness campaign addresses fentanyl use among Oregon's youth

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published December 10, 2024 at 12:40 PM PST
thenewdrugtalk.org

The New Drug Talk has released a new statewide public service (PSA) campaign to raise awareness among parents and caregivers about the dangers of fentanyl and fake pills that are hurting Oregon’s youth.

The two PSAs, which feature nearly two dozen Oregonians, were distributed this week to all broadcast television and radio stations across Oregon and will run on various streaming platforms.

The New Drug Talk Oregon (NDT OR) was created by Song For Charlie, the national family-run nonprofit charity dedicated to educating families about fake pills made from fentanyl and funded by Trillium Community Health Plan. NDT OR launched its free fentanyl education program for parents and caregivers in May 2024 and has since reached nearly one million Oregonians with messaging about the dangers of fake pills disguised as common pharmaceuticals.

The PSAs come at an important time for Oregon families: Drug overdoses are now the number one cause of death among Oregon young adults aged 15-24, mainly due fentanyl in the illicit drug supply.

Exchange guests: Jennifer Epstein is the Project Lead for the New Drug Talk, a program by Song for Charlie. Brian Martinek is Executive Director of the NW regional re-entry Center.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay