Weds 9:40 | New awareness campaign addresses fentanyl use among Oregon's youth

The New Drug Talk has released a new statewide public service (PSA) campaign to raise awareness among parents and caregivers about the dangers of fentanyl and fake pills that are hurting Oregon’s youth.

The two PSAs, which feature nearly two dozen Oregonians, were distributed this week to all broadcast television and radio stations across Oregon and will run on various streaming platforms.

The New Drug Talk Oregon (NDT OR) was created by Song For Charlie, the national family-run nonprofit charity dedicated to educating families about fake pills made from fentanyl and funded by Trillium Community Health Plan. NDT OR launched its free fentanyl education program for parents and caregivers in May 2024 and has since reached nearly one million Oregonians with messaging about the dangers of fake pills disguised as common pharmaceuticals.

The PSAs come at an important time for Oregon families: Drug overdoses are now the number one cause of death among Oregon young adults aged 15-24, mainly due fentanyl in the illicit drug supply.

Exchange guests: Jennifer Epstein is the Project Lead for the New Drug Talk, a program by Song for Charlie. Brian Martinek is Executive Director of the NW regional re-entry Center.