Abundance Swap at the Ashland Armory, Dec 15

Former Jefferson Exchange host, Jeff Golden, now Oregon State Senator (District 3) catalyzed the Ashland Abundance Swap and it has grown consistently over the years into a local legacy event in Ashland (with a temporary hiatus during COVID).

The Abundance Swap will be at the Ashland Armory on Dec. 15 from 1:15 pm to 2:30 pm.

Locals and visitors to the region bring gently used, high-quality items to the Ashland Armory and swap with others. The core idea is to bring your "presence as a present" and talk with others about why you brought the things you did. The community shares not only their gift swap but they also swap stories and friendship. Rather than buy something new and toss outdated items, the event provides space for people to share quality goods with one another and reduce waste, which is good for the environment.

Jeff Golden joins the Exchange to share more.