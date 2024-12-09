© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Children and Family
The Jefferson Exchange

Abundance Swap at the Ashland Armory, Dec 15

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published December 9, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST
Ashland's Annual Abundance Swap is at the Ashland Armory on Dec. 15
Ashland Abundance Swap
Ashland's Annual Abundance Swap is at the Ashland Armory on Dec. 15

Former Jefferson Exchange host, Jeff Golden, now Oregon State Senator (District 3) catalyzed the Ashland Abundance Swap and it has grown consistently over the years into a local legacy event in Ashland (with a temporary hiatus during COVID).

The Abundance Swap will be at the Ashland Armory on Dec. 15 from 1:15 pm to 2:30 pm.

Locals and visitors to the region bring gently used, high-quality items to the Ashland Armory and swap with others. The core idea is to bring your "presence as a present" and talk with others about why you brought the things you did. The community shares not only their gift swap but they also swap stories and friendship. Rather than buy something new and toss outdated items, the event provides space for people to share quality goods with one another and reduce waste, which is good for the environment.

Jeff Golden joins the Exchange to share more.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay