© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media & Society
The Jefferson Exchange

Tues 9 AM | Broadcasting giant resides in the Rogue Valley

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published December 2, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST
Patsy Smullin receives the Giant in Broadcasting award from the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation. Pictured are Bill Whitaker of CBS News (event emcee), and LABF Co-chairs Heidi Raphael and Jack Goodman.
Photo by Wendy Moger-Bross
/
Library of American Broadcasting Foundation
Patsy Smullin receives the Giant in Broadcasting award from the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation. Pictured are Bill Whitaker of CBS News (event emcee), and LABF Co-chairs Heidi Raphael and Jack Goodman.

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF) paid tribute to KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2 President and Owner Patsy Smullin for her lifetime achievements during the 2024 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts luncheon and awards ceremony in New York City on November 12.

Patsy Smullin joins the Exchange to discuss being the recipient of a Giant of Broadcasting Award, her illustrious career and valued contributions to the media landscape of southern Oregon.

L-R: Heidi Raphael, co-chair, LABF; Christine Baranski, actor; Mike McVay, McVay Media; Patsy Smullin, California-Oregon Broadcasting; Al Roker, NBC News; Wendy McMahon, CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures; Stephen A. Smith, TV and podcast sports commentator; Steve Jones; Skyview Networks; Jack Goodman, co-chair, LABF; and Bill Whitaker, CBS News (event emcee).
Photo by Wendy Moger-Bross
/
Library of American Broadcasting
L-R: Heidi Raphael, co-chair, LABF; Christine Baranski, actor; Mike McVay, McVay Media; Patsy Smullin, California-Oregon Broadcasting; Al Roker, NBC News; Wendy McMahon, CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures; Stephen A. Smith, TV and podcast sports commentator; Steve Jones; Skyview Networks; Jack Goodman, co-chair, LABF; and Bill Whitaker, CBS News (event emcee).

Among the other winners honored at the ceremony were NBC’s Today Show Meteorologist Al Roker, ESPN Analyst Stephen A. Smith and two-time Tony® and Emmy® Award Winning actress Christine Baranski. 60 Minutes Correspondent Bill Whitaker hosted the event.

KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2 Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise:
“We are very proud of Patsy.” With over 50 years of ground- breaking achievements in local television, she is truly among the elite pioneers of broadcasting.”

MORE: In addition to this award, Ms. Smullin is also the recipient of several Northwest Emmy® Awards, The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle award, and three National Association of Broadcasters Service to America awards.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay