Tues 9 AM | Broadcasting giant resides in the Rogue Valley

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF) paid tribute to KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2 President and Owner Patsy Smullin for her lifetime achievements during the 2024 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts luncheon and awards ceremony in New York City on November 12.

Patsy Smullin joins the Exchange to discuss being the recipient of a Giant of Broadcasting Award, her illustrious career and valued contributions to the media landscape of southern Oregon.

Photo by Wendy Moger-Bross / Library of American Broadcasting L-R: Heidi Raphael, co-chair, LABF; Christine Baranski, actor; Mike McVay, McVay Media; Patsy Smullin, California-Oregon Broadcasting; Al Roker, NBC News; Wendy McMahon, CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures; Stephen A. Smith, TV and podcast sports commentator; Steve Jones; Skyview Networks; Jack Goodman, co-chair, LABF; and Bill Whitaker, CBS News (event emcee).

Among the other winners honored at the ceremony were NBC’s Today Show Meteorologist Al Roker, ESPN Analyst Stephen A. Smith and two-time Tony® and Emmy® Award Winning actress Christine Baranski. 60 Minutes Correspondent Bill Whitaker hosted the event.

KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2 Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise:

“We are very proud of Patsy.” With over 50 years of ground- breaking achievements in local television, she is truly among the elite pioneers of broadcasting.”

MORE: In addition to this award, Ms. Smullin is also the recipient of several Northwest Emmy® Awards, The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle award, and three National Association of Broadcasters Service to America awards.