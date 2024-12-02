Tues 9 AM | Broadcasting giant resides in the Rogue Valley
The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF) paid tribute to KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2 President and Owner Patsy Smullin for her lifetime achievements during the 2024 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts luncheon and awards ceremony in New York City on November 12.
Patsy Smullin joins the Exchange to discuss being the recipient of a Giant of Broadcasting Award, her illustrious career and valued contributions to the media landscape of southern Oregon.
Among the other winners honored at the ceremony were NBC’s Today Show Meteorologist Al Roker, ESPN Analyst Stephen A. Smith and two-time Tony® and Emmy® Award Winning actress Christine Baranski. 60 Minutes Correspondent Bill Whitaker hosted the event.
KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2 Vice President and General Manager Bob Wise:
“We are very proud of Patsy.” With over 50 years of ground- breaking achievements in local television, she is truly among the elite pioneers of broadcasting.”
MORE: In addition to this award, Ms. Smullin is also the recipient of several Northwest Emmy® Awards, The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle award, and three National Association of Broadcasters Service to America awards.