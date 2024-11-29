Mon 9 AM | Ashland writer discovers a true romance murder mystery on a remote island and lives to write about it

Floreana is a remote place among the Galapagos Islands where the past and present collide a century apart in the journals of two women who never met; where the fantasy of lovers meet mysteriously tragic ends; where a true story of unsolved murders in a far-flung region of the world is told through the lens of a brilliant fiction writer.

That writer is Midge Raymond, the author of the new novel, Floreana. Her previous works include My Last Continent, Devil's Island (co-authored with John Yunker) and Forgetting English. Midge Raymond joins the Exchange to talk about her new novel and the process of writing successful books.

ABOUT: Midge Raymond's work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times magazine, Chicago Tribune, Poets & Writers among many other publications. She has taught at Boston University, Seattle's Hugo House and San Diego Writers, Ink. She now resides in Ashland and is co-founder of the boutique environmental publisher Ashland Creek Press.