Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Ashland writer discovers a true romance murder mystery on a remote island and lives to write about it

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 29, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST
Midge Raymond

Floreana is a remote place among the Galapagos Islands where the past and present collide a century apart in the journals of two women who never met; where the fantasy of lovers meet mysteriously tragic ends; where a true story of unsolved murders in a far-flung region of the world is told through the lens of a brilliant fiction writer.

That writer is Midge Raymond, the author of the new novel, Floreana. Her previous works include My Last Continent, Devil's Island (co-authored with John Yunker) and Forgetting English. Midge Raymond joins the Exchange to talk about her new novel and the process of writing successful books.

ABOUT: Midge Raymond's work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times magazine, Chicago Tribune, Poets & Writers among many other publications. She has taught at Boston University, Seattle's Hugo House and San Diego Writers, Ink. She now resides in Ashland and is co-founder of the boutique environmental publisher Ashland Creek Press.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
