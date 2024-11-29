© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Mon 9:25 | Author views libraries as important civic institutions and a public square for democracy

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 29, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST
Shamichael Hallman

"Meet Me at the Library: A Place to Foster Social Connection and Promote Democracy" is a book about history, our current conditions and the future of American democracy as seen through the lens of author Shamichael Hallman.

"There are no better gardeners of our democracy than public libraries," writes Eric Liu, CEO of Citizen University who wrote the foreword.

Hallman joins the Exchange to talk about the extraordinary historical revelations in his new book, the futuristic model library systems he helped to develop in Memphis, and the future of libraries in America as bastions of free speech, hallmarks of education, and the places where we exercise our democratic freedoms (while they last).

