Thanksgiving hunger: Food insecurity for many local families is a year-round struggle

During this time of year we are reminded of the many less fortunate humans all around us who don't have the luxury of the foods and feasts we often take for granted during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season.

Joining the Exchange in studio to talk about the food ecosystem in the Rogue Valley and the work being done to ensure everyone has equitable access to wholesome healthy food everyday is Alison Hensley Sexauer, Executive Director of the Rogue Valley Food System Network.

Also joining the JX in studio is Anne Marie Rodriguez, the Bilingual Outreach Manager from Rogue Food Unites, which prioritizes serving the immediate needs of the Most Vulnerable Populations.

Both organizations play vital roles in the region's food ecosystem. From working with farmers who grow the food to wholesalers, retailers and consumers, The Rogue Valley Food System Network will provide insight into the health of the food ecosystem operations in the region.

Rogue Food Unites ensures that those who are in need will have access to NO COST food markets with fresh produce.

Photo by Senior JPR Producer Natalie Golay

Rogue Valley Food System Network Statement: What is a Food System? A food system is the path that food travels. It includes the growing, harvesting, processing, packaging, transporting, marketing, consuming and disposing of food. A healthy and sustainable food system integrates all of these elements to enhance economic, environmental, social and nutritional health for all. We’ve simplified the complexity of a food system into five categories to help connect the dots. These include Production, Processing, Distribution, Consumption, and Waste.

Strategic Plan

Rogue Valley Unites Food Market: RFU has provided more than 2,000,000 meals to displaced and impacted people, including 600,700 hot meals served at recovery sites and delivered to hotels, RV parks and temporary homes and, 38,756 meal kits and provision boxes. We also have provided fresh produce to more than 100,000 individuals. Through partnerships with regional restaurants, farms, vendors, and stores, RFU recirculated nearly $30 million into local economies since September 2020.