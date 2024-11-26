Weds 9:25 | Outbreak of whooping cough in Oregon on record-setting pace for 2024

Oregon is expected to surpass its record of 910 pertussis cases (aka whooping cough) by the end of 2024, prompting health officials to sharpen their warnings about the disease’s serious risks—especially for young babies—and their emphasis on the importance of vaccination.

As of Nov. 13, Oregon has seen a total of 827 cases of pertussis in 23 counties during 2024, according to Oregon Health Authority (OHA) data. At least one person, an older adult, has died. In 2012, 910 pertussis cases were reported, the highest annual count since 1953.

Joining the Exchange to discuss the problem and solution is Paul Cieslak, MD. He's the Medical Director for Communicable Diseases and Immunizations in the Center for Public Health Practice at the Oregon Health Association.