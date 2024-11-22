Mon 9 AM | Bayer-funded ag report suggests herbicides can curb food inflation

Jessica Christianson, Head of Bayer's Crop Science Communications, joins the Exchange to discuss why food prices are so high. She points to a new report, funded by Bayer, that argues in favor of the use of glyphosate as a weed abatement tool for farmers in food production as part of lowering food prices.

Glyphosate is the main active ingredient in the herbicide known as Roundup. The conversation includes Bayer's acquisition of Monsanto, the company that originally manufactured the produce Roundup (and is still tied up in litigation due to charges that the herbicide is a cancer-causing agent).

Report: Farm Bill Programs - The role of Crop Protection Tools.

Congressional Farm Bill.