Children and Family
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | How immigration laws criminalize the presence of undocumented humans

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 22, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST
Dr. Rafael Martinez is among a very small population of Americans who have earned a doctorate degree. That's only 2% of the U.S. population, according to the Brookings Institution. Even among public school principals, only about 10% have PhDs. For Dr. Martinez, now a professor at a major university, the odds were stacked high against him throughout his youth.

Rafael's presence in the United States was against the law. For most of his life, he was undocumented in a nation that devalued his humanity. His parents worked hard and he studied hard. But all that hard work and dedication to achieve took place in the shadows, always in fear of being caught doing the right thing in the wrong place. That wrong place is the United States.

Now Dr. Martinez has emerged from the shadows as an outspoken member of a population of people fighting for systemic change in America. Through his new book, "Illegalized: Undocumented Youth Movements in the United States."

Dr. Rafael Martinez joins the Exchange to shed light upon his documented work as an "undocuscholar" revealing hidden truths about the undocumented landscape in America.

The Jefferson Exchange
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
