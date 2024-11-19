© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9 AM | California seeks to bridge historic divides through its Truth and Healing Council

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 19, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST
Christina Snider-Ashtari, the Tribal Affairs Secretary for the Office of California Governor Gavin Newsom, speaks at the "Resilient Roots" forum on May 11, 2024.
California Civil Rights Department
Christina Snider-Ashtari, the Tribal Affairs Secretary for the Office of California Governor Gavin Newsom, speaks at the “Resilient Roots” forum on May 11, 2024.

A federal report that was published this summer reveals documented facts about government and private sector forced boarding schools, and the resulting systemic abuses of Native children .. and associated deaths.

The report includes California schools.

The state of California established the Governor's Office of Tribal Affairs to oversee a Truth & Healing Council which is paving a path forward toward addressing the present-day impact of the boarding school legacy, among other issues of concern.

Tribal Affairs Secretary Christina Snider-Ashtari joins the Exchange to discuss the past, present, and future of California's relationship with its indigenous Native nations.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
