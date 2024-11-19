Weds 9 AM | California seeks to bridge historic divides through its Truth and Healing Council

A federal report that was published this summer reveals documented facts about government and private sector forced boarding schools, and the resulting systemic abuses of Native children .. and associated deaths.

The report includes California schools.

The state of California established the Governor's Office of Tribal Affairs to oversee a Truth & Healing Council which is paving a path forward toward addressing the present-day impact of the boarding school legacy, among other issues of concern.

Tribal Affairs Secretary Christina Snider-Ashtari joins the Exchange to discuss the past, present, and future of California's relationship with its indigenous Native nations.