© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Labor
The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9 AM | Jackson County is experiencing a public defender crisis (again)

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 13, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST
Google maps

What happens when there are more people in the county jail who need court dates and public defenders than there are public defenders available to accommodate the need?

The constitution guarantees due process, but when budgets cannot support the constitutional mandate, a crisis in the system of justice occurs.

This is the current state of affairs in Jackson County, which is experiencing a severe shortage of public defenders. But it isn't the only region in the state enduring such a challenge.

Joining the Exchange to shed light on the current state of affairs and possible solutions are Alyssa Bartholomew, a senior deputy defender in Jackson County, and Jessica Kampfe, Executive Director, Oregon Public Defense Commission.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay