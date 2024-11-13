Thurs 9 AM | Jackson County is experiencing a public defender crisis (again)

What happens when there are more people in the county jail who need court dates and public defenders than there are public defenders available to accommodate the need?

The constitution guarantees due process, but when budgets cannot support the constitutional mandate, a crisis in the system of justice occurs.

This is the current state of affairs in Jackson County, which is experiencing a severe shortage of public defenders. But it isn't the only region in the state enduring such a challenge.

Joining the Exchange to shed light on the current state of affairs and possible solutions are Alyssa Bartholomew, a senior deputy defender in Jackson County, and Jessica Kampfe, Executive Director, Oregon Public Defense Commission.