© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9:40 | Set the forest on fire (but carefully)

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 13, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST
FILE: A member of the Wolf Creek Hotshots uses a drip torch to ignite the forest floor during a prescribed burn near Sisters, Oregon, in 2018.
Jes Burns
/
OPB/EarthFix
FILE: A member of the Wolf Creek Hotshots uses a drip torch to ignite the forest floor during a prescribed burn near Sisters, Oregon, in 2018.

Joining the Exchange is State representative Pam Marsh. She championed a new Prescribed Fire Liability Program to address the insurance concerns.

Reintroduction of fire to Oregon’s landscapes is essential to improve forest health and ecosystem function, and to increase resilience to wildfire. Landowners, nonpublic entities, and cultural fire practitioners are seeking to increase the use of prescribed fires to accomplish these objectives.

But the lack or affordability of insurance, and concerns about liability and responsibility for payment of suppression costs, or for material damages resulting from escaped prescribed fire are major barriers.

Because prescribed fire is recognized as an essential and necessary tool to address the threats of catastrophic wildfire in Oregon, intervention from the state can help address concerns and remove barriers for increased use of prescribed fire.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay