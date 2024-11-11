Tues 9:25 | OSU fights climate change by feeding cows seaweed

It is widely believed that cows contribute significantly to greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere through the methane they expel. That belief has led to a lot of research on the problem, which led to a better understanding of how to address it.

Research by OSU reveals that cows actually do produce a ton of methane gasses, but not through their rear ends. Rather, through their front ends. Cows burp out a lot of methane as a byproduct of their fermentation-based digestion process. Natural compounds found in seaweed can inhibit the production of methane in cows.

So, OSU is feeding cows seaweed to cut down on their methane emissions, which leads to less greenhouse gas pollution that contributes to climate change.

The USDA has funded the research project with a $1M grant. OSU Asst. Professor Juliana Ranches joins the exchange to discuss the project and her research.