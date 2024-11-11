© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Tues 9:25 | OSU fights climate change by feeding cows seaweed

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 11, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST
Cows roam a field along Highway 30, just south of Baker City, Ore., in this July 30, 2024 file photo.
Anna Lueck
/
OPB
Cows roam a field along Highway 30, just south of Baker City, Ore., in this July 30, 2024 file photo.

It is widely believed that cows contribute significantly to greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere through the methane they expel. That belief has led to a lot of research on the problem, which led to a better understanding of how to address it.

Research by OSU reveals that cows actually do produce a ton of methane gasses, but not through their rear ends. Rather, through their front ends. Cows burp out a lot of methane as a byproduct of their fermentation-based digestion process. Natural compounds found in seaweed can inhibit the production of methane in cows.

So, OSU is feeding cows seaweed to cut down on their methane emissions, which leads to less greenhouse gas pollution that contributes to climate change.

The USDA has funded the research project with a $1M grant. OSU Asst. Professor Juliana Ranches joins the exchange to discuss the project and her research.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
