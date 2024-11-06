Thurs 9 AM | Finding Post-Election Common Ground in Oregon

Taylor Stewart, Director of the Oregon Remembrance Project, joins JPR news reporter Roman Battaglia to discuss the work of his organization and an upcoming free community event in Ashland titled, "Finding Post-Election Common Ground."

Taylor will moderate the event alongside Tara Houston, the Community and Engagement Manager for OSF, which is hosting the event at Carpenter Hall from 6:30 to 8pm on Nov. 12.

Jefferson Exchange host, Mike Green, and his wife Emily, are featured speakers.

Taylor's organization works with truth and reconciliation projects in communities across Oregon. His work includes guiding local communities in adopting new identities as "sunrise communities," which is the flip side to the former "sundown town" monikers of many Oregon cities for generations.

OPB recently released a short film about the Oregon Remembrance Project.