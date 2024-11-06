© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9 AM | Finding Post-Election Common Ground in Oregon

By Roman Battaglia,
Natalie Golay
Published November 6, 2024 at 12:05 PM PST
Oregon Public Broadcasting

Taylor Stewart, Director of the Oregon Remembrance Project, joins JPR news reporter Roman Battaglia to discuss the work of his organization and an upcoming free community event in Ashland titled, "Finding Post-Election Common Ground."

Taylor will moderate the event alongside Tara Houston, the Community and Engagement Manager for OSF, which is hosting the event at Carpenter Hall from 6:30 to 8pm on Nov. 12.

Jefferson Exchange host, Mike Green, and his wife Emily, are featured speakers.

Taylor's organization works with truth and reconciliation projects in communities across Oregon. His work includes guiding local communities in adopting new identities as "sunrise communities," which is the flip side to the former "sundown town" monikers of many Oregon cities for generations.

OPB recently released a short film about the Oregon Remembrance Project.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
See stories by Roman Battaglia
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay