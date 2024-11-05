© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9:40 | Election results: Oregon candidates and measures

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 5, 2024 at 11:09 AM PST

Dirk Vanderhart of Oregon Public Broadcasting joins the Exchange to discuss the impact of the winning Oregon candidates and measures across the state. Dirk covers Oregon politics and government for OPB. Before entering the radio industry in 2018, he spent more than a decade as a newspaper reporter—much of that time reporting on city government for the Portland Mercury. He’s also had stints covering Southwest Missouri, Ohio, and all things Texas on Capitol Hill.

Dirk’s byline has appeared in USA Today, The New York Times, The Houston Chronicle, The Columbus Dispatch, The Oregonian, and more.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
