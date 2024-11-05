Weds 9:40 | Election results: Oregon candidates and measures

Dirk Vanderhart of Oregon Public Broadcasting joins the Exchange to discuss the impact of the winning Oregon candidates and measures across the state. Dirk covers Oregon politics and government for OPB. Before entering the radio industry in 2018, he spent more than a decade as a newspaper reporter—much of that time reporting on city government for the Portland Mercury. He’s also had stints covering Southwest Missouri, Ohio, and all things Texas on Capitol Hill.

Dirk’s byline has appeared in USA Today, The New York Times, The Houston Chronicle, The Columbus Dispatch, The Oregonian, and more.