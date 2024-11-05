Weds 9:25 | The impact of California's winning propositions

Jeanne Kuang of Calmatters joins the Exchange for a deep dive into the election results on California's many propositions and how the victories will impact residents. Jeanne is an accountability reporter who covers labor, politics and California’s state government. Previously, she wrote about homelessness and economic inequality as part of CalMatters’ California Divide team. Her reporting for a series examining long waits and low payouts for workers who claim they are victims of wage theft was honored with awards from the Society of Professional Journalists Northern California chapter and the Best of the West.