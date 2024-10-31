Healthy, organic Mexican food: taking food truck fare to the next level

Local food truck team Chef Jose Calderon and Jade Bockus speak to host Will Smith about the origins of Tacos Libertad and why they chose to prioritize organic and ethically sourced ingredients.

Patrons can currently only find Tacos Libertad on Tuesdays at the Ashland Farmers Market near the Science Works Museum, and the Medford Thursday Market. But Jose and Jade dream of one day opening a small brick and mortar establishment to serve their many fans.