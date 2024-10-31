© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Food and Agriculture
The Jefferson Exchange

Healthy, organic Mexican food: taking food truck fare to the next level

By William Smith
Published October 31, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Local food truck team Chef Jose Calderon and Jade Bockus speak to host Will Smith about the origins of Tacos Libertad and why they chose to prioritize organic and ethically sourced ingredients.

Patrons can currently only find Tacos Libertad on Tuesdays at the Ashland Farmers Market near the Science Works Museum, and the Medford Thursday Market. But Jose and Jade dream of one day opening a small brick and mortar establishment to serve their many fans.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Stay Connected
William Smith
See stories by William Smith