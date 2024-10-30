Celtic celebration of Samhein: the origin of Halloween

From sunset on October 31 to sunset on November 1 is the traditional celebration of Samhain, (pronounced sow-in). It is a Wiccan holiday, first celebrated by Celtic pagans, and is one of their eight major holidays, or Sabbats. Joining the Exchange to discuss the Celtic tradition of Samhain (SOW IN) is Rebeca Spirit.

According to resources from the Boston Public Library, all Wiccans share some common beliefs. They love and respect nature, and try to live in harmony with the earth. One of their main beliefs is "Harm None." This includes animals, humans, and nature. Samhain was first observed by Celtic Pagans. Samhain marked the Celtic New Year, the end of summer, and the end of the harvest season. It also signaled the beginning of winter, which they associated with death. On this day, the Celts believed the veil between the living and the dead was especially thin. This allowed spirits of the dead to visit the living.

Día de los Muertos, or “Day of the Dead” as it translates in English, began in central and southern Mexico. At that time, mourning the dead was seen as disrespectful. Instead of grieving, it was more important to keep the memory of those who have passed alive. Those who celebrate the holiday believe that at midnight on October 31, the souls of deceased children come down from heaven and reunite with their families on November 1.

The festivities surrounding Dia de los Muertos are filled with calaveras (skulls) and calacas (skeletons). Celebrators wear colorful makeup and costumes, hold parades and parties, sing and dance, and make offerings to lost loved ones. People also create altars in honor of loved ones who have passed. They are decorated with pictures, flowers, candles, the deceased loved one's favorite food, and pan de muerto (bread of the dead).

Note: Despite the painted faces, costumes, skulls and skeletons, it is important to note that this holiday is not a Mexican version of Halloween. Dia de los Muertos is not intended to be a spooky holiday like Halloween. While Halloween is dark and scary, the Day of the Dead is a bright and colorful celebration of life. Both holidays share the theme of death, but the point of Dia de los Muertos is to celebrate the memory of those who have died.

In the Roman Catholic tradition, November 1st is also All Saints Day. They believe the souls of deceased adults come to visit on November 2, which is also known as All Souls Day in the Catholic religion.