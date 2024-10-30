© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

Digging into the history of America's love of Halloween

By Chelsea Rose
Published October 30, 2024 at 12:10 PM PDT

Underground History explores the origins of spooky stuff on this special Halloween episode.

Tina Sharp Reuwsaat and Marion Held join the Exchange to discuss how the historical relationship Americans have with collectables, costumes and the iconography of Halloween, and how it has evolved over the past century plus.

Tina Sharp Reuwsaat is a retired curator with the Southern Oregon Historical Society and Baroness of Darkwing Manor, one of Southern Oregon's most beloved haunted houses.

Marian Held is curator of the Devil-ish Little Things Museum in Vancouver, Washington.

Chelsea Rose
Chelsea Rose is the director of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA) and host of the Underground History podcast, which airs during the Jefferson Exchange on JPR's News &amp; Information service and can be found on all major podcast platforms.&nbsp;
