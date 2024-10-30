Digging into the history of America's love of Halloween
Underground History explores the origins of spooky stuff on this special Halloween episode.
Tina Sharp Reuwsaat and Marion Held join the Exchange to discuss how the historical relationship Americans have with collectables, costumes and the iconography of Halloween, and how it has evolved over the past century plus.
Tina Sharp Reuwsaat is a retired curator with the Southern Oregon Historical Society and Baroness of Darkwing Manor, one of Southern Oregon's most beloved haunted houses.
Marian Held is curator of the Devil-ish Little Things Museum in Vancouver, Washington.