Business and Labor
The Jefferson Exchange

Redding's innovators compete in startup competition starting Nov 1

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 29, 2024 at 11:17 AM PDT
Shasta Economic Development Corporation

The 9th Annual Shasta Startup Games, produced by the Shasta Economic Development Corporation (EDC) will be in Redding, CA on Nov 1-3.

Katie Janiszewski, Director of Startup Redding, will join the Exchange to discuss.

SHASTA EDC DESCRIPTION: If you’ve started a business or want to — the Startup Games is for you! This is a guided, collaborative, and high-energy event where participants:

  • Practice the most important things to do with any new idea
  • Meet like-minded people and collaborate during the event
  • Engage in friendly competition while learning
  • Enjoy a unique experience you’ll talk about for years
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
