Redding's innovators compete in startup competition starting Nov 1

The 9th Annual Shasta Startup Games, produced by the Shasta Economic Development Corporation (EDC) will be in Redding, CA on Nov 1-3.

Katie Janiszewski, Director of Startup Redding, will join the Exchange to discuss.

SHASTA EDC DESCRIPTION: If you’ve started a business or want to — the Startup Games is for you! This is a guided, collaborative, and high-energy event where participants:

