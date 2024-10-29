Redding's innovators compete in startup competition starting Nov 1
The 9th Annual Shasta Startup Games, produced by the Shasta Economic Development Corporation (EDC) will be in Redding, CA on Nov 1-3.
Katie Janiszewski, Director of Startup Redding, will join the Exchange to discuss.
SHASTA EDC DESCRIPTION: If you’ve started a business or want to — the Startup Games is for you! This is a guided, collaborative, and high-energy event where participants:
- Practice the most important things to do with any new idea
- Meet like-minded people and collaborate during the event
- Engage in friendly competition while learning
- Enjoy a unique experience you’ll talk about for years