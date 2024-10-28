© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Nonfiction children's book teaches true story of climate resilience

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 28, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
Ellen Dee Davidson is author of The Miracle Tree, a bilingual illustrated children's book about a true story of climate resilience.
Ellen Dee Davidson
Ellen Dee Davidson is author of The Miracle Tree, a bilingual illustrated children's book about a true story of climate resilience.

The Miracle Forest is a true story of one man’s dream to revitalize a desert plain and grow a forest. And from that forest emerged a community that nurtured and expanded the forest, which evolved into a sustainable ecosystem with a local economy that supported the community. It’s a story of resilience, imagination, creativity and the profound impact of collective action. And best of all, it’s an illustrated storybook for children.

The author, Ellen Dee Davidson, joins the Exchange from her home in northern California.

(Book illustrated by Carolan Raleigh-Halsing | Translated by Mariela Paz Caceres).

