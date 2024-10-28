Nonfiction children's book teaches true story of climate resilience

The Miracle Forest is a true story of one man’s dream to revitalize a desert plain and grow a forest. And from that forest emerged a community that nurtured and expanded the forest, which evolved into a sustainable ecosystem with a local economy that supported the community. It’s a story of resilience, imagination, creativity and the profound impact of collective action. And best of all, it’s an illustrated storybook for children.

The author, Ellen Dee Davidson, joins the Exchange from her home in northern California.

(Book illustrated by Carolan Raleigh-Halsing | Translated by Mariela Paz Caceres).

