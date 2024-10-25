© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | The past, present and future of the Klamath River

By Charlie Zimmermann
Published October 25, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
Stephen Most
/
Oregon State University Press

Author, filmmaker, and playwright Stephen Most began his coverage of the Klamath Basin with his 2006 book River of Renewal, followed by a documentary of the same name in 2009. The book and documentary cover the history of the Klamath Basin, with a focus on ongoing efforts towards restoration and Indigenous fishing rights.

Yet the restorative history of the Klamath did not end in the 2000s. The last few years have brought renewed restoration efforts, and the last of four dams was removed this year.

Stephen Most joins the Exchange with producer Charlie Zimmermann to discuss his updated second edition of River of Renewal, released in the wake of the latest developments.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Charlie Zimmermann
Charlie Zimmermann is the Assistant Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. They plan themed weeks of programming, host occasional segments, produce podcasts, and keep everything running smoothly in “JX-land”.
