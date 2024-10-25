Mon 9:25 | The past, present and future of the Klamath River

Author, filmmaker, and playwright Stephen Most began his coverage of the Klamath Basin with his 2006 book River of Renewal, followed by a documentary of the same name in 2009. The book and documentary cover the history of the Klamath Basin, with a focus on ongoing efforts towards restoration and Indigenous fishing rights.

Yet the restorative history of the Klamath did not end in the 2000s. The last few years have brought renewed restoration efforts, and the last of four dams was removed this year.

Stephen Most joins the Exchange with producer Charlie Zimmermann to discuss his updated second edition of River of Renewal, released in the wake of the latest developments.