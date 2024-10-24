© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Real Archeology launches truth bombs on landscape of false narratives

By Chelsea Rose
Published October 24, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
Real Archaeology
/
Underground History

Underground History joins fact-based archaeological content creators from around the world as part of a coordinated blitz to promote Real Archaeology. Chelsea Rose visits with Dr. Flint Dibble, who has been on the front lines confronting the rise of pseudoarcheology and conspiracy theories to discuss the challenges of promoting Real Archaeology in a post-truth era.

This Underground History interview will be among a variety of archaeological content showcased October 25-27th across a variety of platforms: Podcasts, TikTok, YouTube channels and others.

The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Chelsea Rose
Chelsea Rose is the director of the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA) and host of the Underground History podcast, which airs during the Jefferson Exchange on JPR's News &amp; Information service and can be found on all major podcast platforms.&nbsp;
