Real Archeology launches truth bombs on landscape of false narratives

Underground History joins fact-based archaeological content creators from around the world as part of a coordinated blitz to promote Real Archaeology. Chelsea Rose visits with Dr. Flint Dibble, who has been on the front lines confronting the rise of pseudoarcheology and conspiracy theories to discuss the challenges of promoting Real Archaeology in a post-truth era.

This Underground History interview will be among a variety of archaeological content showcased October 25-27th across a variety of platforms: Podcasts, TikTok, YouTube channels and others.