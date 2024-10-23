Thurs 9 AM | The pathway from reentry to redemption in society

When incarcerated individuals have paid their debt to society and released from prison, what happens next? How do they reenter society after being isolated for years, perhaps decades? How does our society welcome them, treat them, enable access to resources and a pathway to becoming a positive contributor to society? What are the challenges reentering citizens face when trying to do the right thing? How are the challenges different for women?

Kristy Laschober is the author of Perfectly Flawed: Uncovering Your Greatest Purpose. She joins the Exchange to shed light into a world of human experiences that remain marginalized and isolated within our society.

ABOUT: Kristy made national headlines for selling drugs to a priest and went to federal prison with her boyfriend. While serving her five year sentence, Kristy began writing to face the truth about what led her there and the shame she hid behind. In the midst of her searching, she cultivates a deep and unwavering love for herself and others. After prison, Kristy graduated summa cum laude from Southern Oregon University and dedicated her life to freeing other women from the invisible chains that bind them.