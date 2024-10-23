Thurs 9:40 | Famous Hollywood actor featured in local fundraiser

Bruce Campbell has been a featured actor in the "Evil Dead" movie series, TV shows and theatrical stage performances. He's recognized around the world.

But Bruce Campbell is local, and has called Southern Oregon home for a quarter-century. He pops up from time to time in local events, like the Casinoween fundraiser at the Ashland Elk Lodge on the weekend before Halloween (October 28th).

One of the causes benefiting from the evening of fun is a scholarship for theater students at Southern Oregon University. Bruce Campbell visits the Exchange (again) to talk about Casinoween, the scholarship fund and his own background in the acting industry.