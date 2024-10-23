© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9:40 | Famous Hollywood actor featured in local fundraiser

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 23, 2024 at 1:09 PM PDT
Bruce Campbell is featured at the Ashland Elks Lodge's Casinoween fundraiser on October 28.
Ashland Elks Lodge
Bruce Campbell is featured at the Ashland Elks Lodge's Casinoween fundraiser on October 28.

Bruce Campbell has been a featured actor in the "Evil Dead" movie series, TV shows and theatrical stage performances. He's recognized around the world.

But Bruce Campbell is local, and has called Southern Oregon home for a quarter-century. He pops up from time to time in local events, like the Casinoween fundraiser at the Ashland Elk Lodge on the weekend before Halloween (October 28th).

One of the causes benefiting from the evening of fun is a scholarship for theater students at Southern Oregon University. Bruce Campbell visits the Exchange (again) to talk about Casinoween, the scholarship fund and his own background in the acting industry.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay