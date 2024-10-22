My Better Half host Vanessa Finney explores the intricacies of relationships among the population of seasoned citizens with Francine Russo, author of Love After 50: How to find it, enjoy it, keep it.

Simon and Schuster, Active Aging with Oseterics / Simon and Schuster, Active Aging with Oseterics

Russo offers a comprehensive and intimate guide to finding, keeping, and enjoying love after fifty ... the best kind of love there is.

Studies show that love after fifty is more satisfying than at any other stage in life, and it makes sense: at this stage, you are more emotionally stable and more focused on the present; you know what you absolutely have to have, but also what you can live without; partnering is no longer about building family and fortune—it’s about sharing intimacy as grounded individuals.

In Love After 50, journalist Francine Russo interviewed experts in the field and dozens of couples to help show the way.

ABOUT

Francine Russo is the author of They’re Your Parents, Too! How Siblings Can Survive Their Parents’ Aging Without Driving Each Other Crazy. A widely recognized journalist, she covered the Boomer beat for Time for over a decade. She has also written for Scientific American, The Atlantic, and other major publications. Russo has two grown children, three adult stepchildren, and eight amazing grandkids. She has experienced first-hand the tremendous potential we all have to grow and transform ourselves with the people we love. A PhD in English literature, she lives in New York with her partner.