© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Elections
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Ashland.News hosts online forum on Measure 15-234

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 18, 2024 at 12:12 PM PDT
Ashland.News Executive Editor, Bert Etling and board member Tara Houston with Jefferson Exchange host, Mike Green
Photo by JPR Senior Producer, Natalie Golay
/
JPR Senior Producer, Natalie Golay
Ashland.News Executive Editor, Bert Etling and board member Tara Houston with Jefferson Exchange host, Mike Green

On October 23, Ashland.News will host an online forum for Ashland residents to hear the facts behind the controversy over Measure 15-234.

The Ashland City Council voted to approve a $75 million loan from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to replace the city’s water treatment plant in a new location. That decision led to a community petition that put the finance decision on the November ballot in the form of Measure 15-234.

If voters approve, the EPA loan could potentially result in six 10% increases in water rates for residents within the next six years.

If voters reject Measure 15-234, the City of Ashland maintains that the water treatment plant will still need some form of repair or replacement, and other financing options will likely be explored, potentially resulting in taxpayers carrying an even larger burden of cost than the current EPA loan option.

Ashland residents will decide in November whether they want to foot the bill for the EPA loan.

Ashland.news Executive Editor, Bert Etling and Ashland.news board member Tara Houston join the Exchange to talk about their upcoming online public forum on Oct 23 (7 pm to 8:30 pm) with a panel discussion and debate over the issues behind Measure 15-234.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay