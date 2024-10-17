© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Octavio Solis, Artistic Director of the Ashland Beckett Shorts Festival

By Vanessa Finney
Published October 17, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Host Vanessa Finney interviews playwright Octavio Solis, the Artistic Director of the Ashland Beckett Shorts Festival on The Creative Way.

The festival presents six short plays by Samuel Beckett each night in sort of a venue crawl starting on the OSF bricks.

From October 24-27, each night at 7pm, an exploration of Beckett’s experimental theatre takes over downtown Ashland, Oregon.

The entire festival takes place in non-traditional theatre spaces, and rain or shine, audiences will travel from place to place to encounter each piece. All six pieces will be performed each night. Experience Beckett as Beckett intended and explore the boundaries of what defines performance.

Vanessa Finney
Vanessa Finney hosts <i>All Things Considered</i> on JPR and produces two segments for The Jefferson Exchange: <i>My Better Half</i> and <i>The Creative Way</i>.
