Children and Family
The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9 AM | Community Works is a free resource center for domestic violence victims

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 16, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT
Community Works of Jackson County
/
Community Works

Community Works was founded in 1996 as a countywide resource for domestic and sexual violence, and is currently the only free resource of its kind in Jackson County.

Community Works serves 3,000 adults and children with a comprehensive range of programs and services, including a 24 hour crisis line, shelter, housing and more to meet the needs of people experiencing traumatic events in their lives.

Joining the Exchange are Erin Martin-Fournier, Community Works Advocacy Services Director, and Crystal Buhler, the Justice Services Manager at Community Works.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
