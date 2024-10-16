Thurs 9 AM | Community Works is a free resource center for domestic violence victims

Community Works was founded in 1996 as a countywide resource for domestic and sexual violence, and is currently the only free resource of its kind in Jackson County.

Community Works serves 3,000 adults and children with a comprehensive range of programs and services, including a 24 hour crisis line, shelter, housing and more to meet the needs of people experiencing traumatic events in their lives.

Joining the Exchange are Erin Martin-Fournier, Community Works Advocacy Services Director, and Crystal Buhler, the Justice Services Manager at Community Works.