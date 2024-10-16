© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Elections
The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9:40 | California's Prop 33 would institute limits on hikes in rent

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 16, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT
University of California, Berkeley students search for apartments in Berkeley on March 29, 2022.
Eric Risberg
/
AP Photo
University of California, Berkeley students search for apartments in Berkeley on March 29, 2022.

Housing affordability is a major issue in every state across the nation. The people of California want the state to do something about it. That’s where Proposition 33 comes in.

Rents are sky high in California. Many believe it is due to a Rental Housing Act passed in 1995 favorable to landlords, which would be repealed if Prop 33 passes in November. Joining the Exchange to shed light on this issue is Susie Shannon, the Campaign Manager for YES on 33.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
