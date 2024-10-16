Thurs 9:40 | California's Prop 33 would institute limits on hikes in rent

Housing affordability is a major issue in every state across the nation. The people of California want the state to do something about it. That’s where Proposition 33 comes in.

Rents are sky high in California. Many believe it is due to a Rental Housing Act passed in 1995 favorable to landlords, which would be repealed if Prop 33 passes in November. Joining the Exchange to shed light on this issue is Susie Shannon, the Campaign Manager for YES on 33.