Elections
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9 AM | Oregon County Clerks Express Concerns About Measure 117

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 15, 2024 at 10:36 AM PDT
Jackson County Clerk, Chris Walker, joins the Exchange to talk about Measure 117, aka Ranked Choice Voting. Nearly half of county clerks in Oregon are raising concerns over a ballot measure that would establish ranked-choice voting for state and federal elections, saying their offices cannot support the measure as it’s currently drafted.

The State of Oregon Financial Estimate Committee published a memorandum in July that revealed a price tag for ranked Choice Voting at $10M in startup costs and $2M every year thereafter.

On Sept 24, Rochelle Long, a Klamath County Clerk who serves as President of the board of the Oregon Association of County Clerks, published a commentary against ranked Choice Voting in the Columbia Gorge News. It was signed by 11 other county clerks.

Chris Walker joins the Exchange to share her insights and perspectives about the concerns expressed by the Oregon Association of County Clerks.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
