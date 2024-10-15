Weds 9 AM | Oregon County Clerks Express Concerns About Measure 117

Jackson County Clerk, Chris Walker, joins the Exchange to talk about Measure 117, aka Ranked Choice Voting. Nearly half of county clerks in Oregon are raising concerns over a ballot measure that would establish ranked-choice voting for state and federal elections, saying their offices cannot support the measure as it’s currently drafted.

The State of Oregon Financial Estimate Committee published a memorandum in July that revealed a price tag for ranked Choice Voting at $10M in startup costs and $2M every year thereafter.

On Sept 24, Rochelle Long, a Klamath County Clerk who serves as President of the board of the Oregon Association of County Clerks, published a commentary against ranked Choice Voting in the Columbia Gorge News. It was signed by 11 other county clerks.

Chris Walker joins the Exchange to share her insights and perspectives about the concerns expressed by the Oregon Association of County Clerks.