Southern Oregon University will feature a celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day on Oct 19 and 20 from 10:30 am to 4 pm at the Stevenson Union on campus. Music, Native dancers, specialty foods and a variety of speakers are on the agenda. SOU students Demetrius Davis-Boucher (Co-chair of Native American Student Union) and Tiana Gilliland (Native American Student Union Treasurer) join the Exchange to discuss.