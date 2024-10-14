Tues 9:40 | SOPBS introduces an original TV series, "Energy Horizons"
Filmmaker, Keegan Van Hook, and Producer, Jeff Lebeau join the Exchange to talk about "Energy Horizons", their six-part series airing on Southern Oregon Public Broadcasting Station (SOPBS).
The series highlights efforts to transition from dependency upon oil to renewable energies. It takes a deep dive into the growing dependency that our society has on energy, which powers almost everything in our lives, and the necessity of producing the energy we need with renewable sources.