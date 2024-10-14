© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Tues 9:40 | SOPBS introduces an original TV series, "Energy Horizons"

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 14, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT
Southern Oregon PBS
/
SOPBS

Filmmaker, Keegan Van Hook, and Producer, Jeff Lebeau join the Exchange to talk about "Energy Horizons", their six-part series airing on Southern Oregon Public Broadcasting Station (SOPBS).

The series highlights efforts to transition from dependency upon oil to renewable energies. It takes a deep dive into the growing dependency that our society has on energy, which powers almost everything in our lives, and the necessity of producing the energy we need with renewable sources.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
